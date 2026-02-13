Whose son is this? VIDEO of a bold Kenyan man wearing a mini-skirt like a slay queen stuns netizens - He calls himself a ‘fem-boy’ (WATCH)

Friday, February 13,
2026 - A bold Kenyan man has set social media ablaze after a video of him
dressed like a slay queen went viral.
The clip shows the young man confidently rocking a white
miniskirt with a daring thigh-high slit paired with a strapless pink top.
From a distance, many viewers assumed they were watching a
stylish lady - until he spoke.
His deep masculine voice instantly betrayed the illusion,
leaving netizens both amused and stunned.
During the interview, the man introduced himself as a ‘fem-boy’,
giggling and smiling in a manner that perfectly mimicked the playful demeanor
of a typical slay queen.
His boldness and carefree attitude has sparked endless
conversations online.
Cross-dressing is not entirely new in Kenya, but this
particular display has captured attention for its sheer confidence and
unapologetic flair.
Watch the video>>> below.
