Whose son is this? VIDEO of a bold Kenyan man wearing a mini-skirt like a slay queen stuns netizens - He calls himself a ‘fem-boy’ (WATCH)







Friday, February 13, 2026 - A bold Kenyan man has set social media ablaze after a video of him dressed like a slay queen went viral.

The clip shows the young man confidently rocking a white miniskirt with a daring thigh-high slit paired with a strapless pink top.

From a distance, many viewers assumed they were watching a stylish lady - until he spoke.

His deep masculine voice instantly betrayed the illusion, leaving netizens both amused and stunned.

During the interview, the man introduced himself as a ‘fem-boy’, giggling and smiling in a manner that perfectly mimicked the playful demeanor of a typical slay queen.

His boldness and carefree attitude has sparked endless conversations online.

Cross-dressing is not entirely new in Kenya, but this particular display has captured attention for its sheer confidence and unapologetic flair.

Watch the video>>> below.

