What happens when it starts to rain during a Formula 1 race







When rain begins to fall during a Formula 1 race, the entire rhythm of the event can change within minutes.

Grip levels drop, visibility worsens, and teams and drivers must react quickly to stay competitive and, above all, safe.

The 1st and most obvious change is tyre choice. F1 cars normally run on slick tyres in dry conditions, but rain requires grooved tyres that can clear water from the track surface.

There are 2 types: intermediate tyres for light to moderate rain, and full wet tyres for heavy rain and standing water. Intermediates are marked with green sidewalls and are used far more often. At the same time, full wets (blue sidewalls) are reserved for extreme conditions because they displace much more water but are slower and can overheat if the track starts to dry.

Dealing with potential safety hazards

As rain increases, drivers face a higher risk of aquaplaning, where the tyres ride on a layer of water instead of touching the asphalt.

This means the car can suddenly lose the ability to do 3 things:

steer;

brake;

or accelerate.

Standing water in low-lying areas of the circuit makes this especially dangerous at high speeds.

Another major issue is visibility. Modern F1 cars throw up enormous spray, making it hard for drivers to see braking points or even the car ahead. In recent years, visibility, more than grip, has become the main factor limiting wet-weather racing. If drivers cannot see safely, Race Control may intervene even if the tyres could theoretically handle the water.

What Race Control do with all of this

Race Control has several tools to manage worsening conditions.

The Safety Car may be deployed to slow the field and reduce risk. The DRS system is usually disabled in wet conditions because reducing downforce can make cars unstable. If conditions become too dangerous, the race can be red-flagged, suspending it until the rain eases and the track improves.

As it has been seen, rain transforms an F1 race into a test of adaptability, strategy, and driver skill, with safety always taking priority over pure racing spectacle.

