WANTED!! This LADY is on the run after stealing Ksh 46,000 from a city club where she was employed as a waitress (PHOTO)







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - A Nairobi club supervisor has turned to social media for assistance after a casual worker allegedly disappeared with a hefty bill.

Writing on X under the handle Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo), the supervisor explained: “Hi I need help aki so I work as a supervisor in a club.”

“We had a busy night so we hired casuals.”

“We normally take their phone but for this specific one alinicheza.”

“When I asked for the phone she requested to make one call then she’ll hand it over and that’s how I forgot.”

“Kumbe the girl was planning to steal from us ametutoka bill ya 46k na ngori inaniangukia mimi 😩 please post for me apatikane she’s from Ruaka.”

The supervisor is now appealing for help to trace the woman.

