WANTED!! This LADY is on the run after stealing Ksh 46,000 from a city club where she was employed as a waitress (PHOTO)

Sunday, February 22,
2026 - A Nairobi club supervisor has turned to social media for assistance
after a casual worker allegedly disappeared with a hefty bill.
Writing on X under the handle Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo),
the supervisor explained: “Hi I need help aki so I work as a supervisor in a club.”
“We had a busy night so we hired casuals.”
“We normally take their phone but for this specific one alinicheza.”
“When I asked for the phone she requested to make one call then
she’ll hand it over and that’s how I forgot.”
“Kumbe the girl was planning to steal from us ametutoka bill ya 46k
na ngori inaniangukia mimi 😩 please post for me apatikane she’s from
Ruaka.”
The supervisor is now appealing for help to trace the woman.
