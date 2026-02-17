Ukiachwa Achika! LADY causes drama after boyfriend dumps her, Rolls on the ground like a child (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded after a young woman struggled to accept a heartbreak, sparking reactions online.

In a video shared by her now ex-boyfriend, the distraught lady is seen rolling on the ground while crying uncontrollably after being dumped.

Overwhelmed by emotion, she appears unable to come to terms with the breakup.

As she continues wailing and rolling on the ground, her boyfriend is heard expressing frustration in the background.

“Hi ni nini unafanya? Acha ujinga,” he is heard saying as the emotional scene escalates.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions after the video was shared online.

While some sympathized with the heartbroken woman, others criticized her dramatic reaction, urging people to handle breakups with dignity.

Watch the video>>> below

