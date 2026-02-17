Forget ESTHER MUSILA! A 65-year-old grandmother flaunts curves as she celebrates her birthday (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - A 65-year-old grandmother has left social media users stunned after confidently flaunting her curves while celebrating her birthday in style.
In a video that has since gone viral, the energetic grandma
is seen dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuates her physique as she
marks her special day.
Radiating confidence and joy, she poses for the camera and
dances gracefully, proving that age is just a number.
Netizens were quick to compare her youthful glow and bold
fashion choice to that of younger women, with many praising her for embracing
life fully at 65.
Watch the video>>> below
Grandmother goes viral after celebrating her 65th birthday. 👀 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AjP3LBzmsR— Jane🌸 (@janatkwagala) February 16, 2026
