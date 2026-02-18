Tragedy in Vihiga as man hacks step father to death over land dispute - Suspect almost lynched by irate villagers







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Residents of Ebukhando wa Ngapi village in Luanda Sub‑county, Vihiga County, are reeling in shock after a young man fatally attacked his stepfather during a dispute over land.

According to the area’s Senior Assistant Chief, Madam Grace Adino, the incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, February 18th, 2026.

The deceased, Jackton Khukuli, reportedly tried to stop the suspect from pruning a tree along their land boundary.

“When asked to stop, the young man instead came down and struck his stepfather three times with a panga, killing him on the spot,” Adino explained.

The brutal attack left Khukuli with deep head injuries, causing excessive bleeding and instant death.

Witnesses say the suspect attempted to flee but was quickly cornered by irate villagers who tied him to the body of the deceased and subjected him to mob justice.

Police officers from Luanda Police Station later arrived, rescuing the suspect from the lynching mob before arresting him.

The body was transferred to the Coptic Mortuary, while the suspect remains in custody.

The incident has sparked conversations about the dangers of unresolved land disputes, with Chief Adino urging residents to clearly mark their plot boundaries to prevent similar tragedies.

“Let us have clear boundary demarcations of our plots to prevent conflicts,” she advised.

