Tragedy as a KIKUYU man shoots his mzungu wife multiple times in the U.S before taking his own life







Thursday, February 12, 2026 – The Kenyan community in Guthrie, Oklahoma, is in shock and mourning after a Kenyan man, Mark Kimani, fatally shot his wife before taking his own life in the US.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Sunday evening at the couple’s home near Interstate 35 and North Midwest Boulevard.

Investigators say the situation began around 6 p.m. when the woman, identified as Meredith Kimani, called 911 asking for police assistance to have her husband removed from the house.

During the call, the line suddenly went silent, raising immediate concern.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered a devastating scene.

Both Meredith and her husband, Mark Kimani, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Preliminary findings indicate that Mark shot his wife multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities have confirmed that no one else was physically harmed, although an adult male was inside the home at the time.

He is not believed to be involved in the incident.

The case is being treated as a murder-suicide, and officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Meredith was described by friends and colleagues as creative, hardworking and deeply devoted to her family.

She is survived by four children and eight grandchildren, who are now left to cope with the devastating loss.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says investigations are ongoing as they work to determine the exact sequence of events and other details surrounding the shooting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST