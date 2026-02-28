This ‘slightly used’ curvy single-mother of one is looking for a rich MUBABA to marry her - “I want to be a rich kept wife” (PHOTO)

Saturday,
February 28, 2026 -
In a post that has gone viral for its wit and audacity, a bold Kenyan lady has
playfully pitched herself to single men with a mix of humor and satire.
Introducing herself as “a mother of one, slightly used woman
of appropriate age,” she confessed to past failed relationships but declared
she is “healed and ready to build something lasting.”
She makes
it clear that she doesn’t have a job but her vision of marriage is
unapologetically luxurious.
“I don’t have a job, I will fully depend on you for
survival. I want to be a rich kept housewife.”
As for her dream man? The requirements are simple yet
extravagant - “just be
alive” and have “bank accounts larger than the current political tension in the
country.”
