This romantic video of 55-year-old ESTHER MUSILA and her 35-year-old husband GUARDIAN ANGEL in a swimming pool has set tongues wagging – Love is a beautiful thing! (WATCH)

Friday, February 13, 2026 - Kenyan gospel singer, Guardian Angel, and his wife, Esther Musila, continue to prove that love knows no boundaries.
The couple, who have often faced scrutiny over their
significant age difference - Musila is 55 while Guardian Angel is in his
mid-30s - are unapologetically living their best lives and sharing their joy
with fans online.
In their latest post, the lovebirds shared a romantic video
enjoying quality time together in a swimming pool.
The clip has sparked mixed reactions across social media.
Admirers praised the couple for loving each other loudly and
unapologetically, celebrating their bond as an inspiration to those who believe
in true love.
Others, however, questioned how they continue to thrive
despite constant online chatter about their age gap.
Their openness and confidence in flaunting their
relationship have turned them into one of Kenya’s most talked-about celebrity
couples.
You'd be surprised to know that a 55-year-old woman & a 35-year-old man have perfectly matched sexual energy.— Mariam (@WairimuMariam) February 12, 2026
A woman hits a second sexual peak in her 50's due to financial freedom, less family responsibilities & no fear of pregnancy. A 35-year-old man in a high testosterone,… pic.twitter.com/TMa4qDqjVh
