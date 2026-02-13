This romantic video of 55-year-old ESTHER MUSILA and her 35-year-old husband GUARDIAN ANGEL in a swimming pool has set tongues wagging – Love is a beautiful thing! (WATCH)







Kenyan gospel singer, Guardian Angel, and his wife, Esther Musila, continue to prove that love knows no boundaries.

The couple, who have often faced scrutiny over their significant age difference - Musila is 55 while Guardian Angel is in his mid-30s - are unapologetically living their best lives and sharing their joy with fans online.

In their latest post, the lovebirds shared a romantic video enjoying quality time together in a swimming pool.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions across social media.

Admirers praised the couple for loving each other loudly and unapologetically, celebrating their bond as an inspiration to those who believe in true love.

Others, however, questioned how they continue to thrive despite constant online chatter about their age gap.

Their openness and confidence in flaunting their relationship have turned them into one of Kenya’s most talked-about celebrity couples.

Watch the video>>> below.

You'd be surprised to know that a 55-year-old woman & a 35-year-old man have perfectly matched sexual energy.



A woman hits a second sexual peak in her 50's due to financial freedom, less family responsibilities & no fear of pregnancy. A 35-year-old man in a high testosterone,… pic.twitter.com/TMa4qDqjVh — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) February 12, 2026

