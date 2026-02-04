“This Is My Only Wife, Hatuachani Kamwe! American actor and singer, ROTIMI, shuts down breakup speculation with VANESSA MDEE in style (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 04, 2026 - American actor and singer, Rotimi, has firmly shut down swirling rumours that he and Tanzanian songstress, Vanessa Mdee, are headed for a breakup.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, the couple appeared cosy, relaxed and laughing together as Rotimi addressed the speculation head‑on.

Brushing off the claims, he told fans: “Ahh Watanzania, hatuachani kamwe… huyu ni mke wangu pekee, we are just chilling,” which loosely translates to, “We are not separating… this is my only wife, we are just chilling.”

Talk of trouble in paradise had begun after fans noticed what they interpreted as reduced public interaction between the two on social media.

The gossip intensified when Vanessa shared a romantic photo that some users claimed had previously appeared on Pinterest, sparking unfounded claims of a split.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rotimi was spotted at a Paris basketball game with singer Ronisia, prompting radio host Mkamburi Chigogo to question the couple’s status.

“Me and two others tunauliza aje, who is this woman?” she asked, before adding, “Vanessa Mdee yeye yuko nyumbani, she has now become a housewife.”

Despite the chatter, Rotimi and Vanessa’s love story remains one of the most admired cross‑border romances.

Since meeting in 2019, they’ve built a family together, welcoming son Seven in 2021 and a daughter in 2023.

Vanessa, a decorated award‑winning artist, and Rotimi, an R&B star signed to 50 Cent’s G Unit Records, continue to shine both individually and as a couple - proving that their bond is still strong. Watch the video>>> below