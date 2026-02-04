“This Is My Only Wife, Hatuachani Kamwe! American actor and singer, ROTIMI, shuts down breakup speculation with VANESSA MDEE in style (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February
04, 2026 - American actor and singer, Rotimi, has firmly shut down swirling
rumours that he and Tanzanian songstress, Vanessa Mdee, are headed for a
breakup.
In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, February 4th,
2026, the couple appeared cosy, relaxed and laughing together as Rotimi
addressed the speculation head‑on.
Brushing off the claims, he told fans: “Ahh
Watanzania, hatuachani kamwe… huyu ni mke wangu pekee, we are just chilling,”
which loosely translates to, “We are not separating… this is my only wife,
we are just chilling.”
Talk of trouble in paradise had begun after fans noticed
what they interpreted as reduced public interaction between the two on social
media.
The gossip intensified when Vanessa shared a romantic photo
that some users claimed had previously appeared on Pinterest, sparking
unfounded claims of a split.
Adding fuel to the fire, Rotimi was spotted at a Paris
basketball game with singer Ronisia, prompting radio host Mkamburi Chigogo to
question the couple’s status.
“Me and two others tunauliza aje, who is this woman?”
she asked, before adding, “Vanessa Mdee yeye yuko nyumbani, she has now become a housewife.”
Despite the chatter, Rotimi and Vanessa’s love story remains
one of the most admired cross‑border romances.
Since meeting in 2019, they’ve built a family together,
welcoming son Seven in 2021 and a daughter in 2023.
Vanessa, a decorated award‑winning artist, and Rotimi, an
R&B star signed to 50 Cent’s G Unit Records, continue to shine both
individually and as a couple - proving that their bond is still strong. Watch the video>>> below
