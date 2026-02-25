This guy went viral with a grand chopper proposal to his girlfriend only for her to cheat on him with his gateman - Simps see dust (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Remember the romantic guy who went viral for pulling off a grand chopper proposal to his then‑girlfriend, Nadia?

The fairytale moment captured the internet’s imagination, with many hailing him as the ultimate romantic.

Fresh reports now suggest that the couple’s love story took a dramatic twist.

According to online chatter, the two later split after Nadia allegedly cheated on him with their security guard, a revelation that has left fans stunned.

The viral proposal, once celebrated as a symbol of modern romance, has now become a cautionary tale about the unpredictability of relationships.

Social media users have reacted with a mix of shock and sarcasm, with some reviving the popular saying: “Simps always see dust.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST