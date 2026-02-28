Supreme Court denies rapper TORY LANEZ’ request to review his shooting conviction

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - The California Supreme Court has denied review of rapper Tory Lanez’s criminal conviction, leaving intact his 10-year prison sentence for sho0ting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.
On Wednesday, Febuary 25, the California Supreme Court
rejected Tory Lanez's defense petition to review his conviction in the Megan
Thee Stallion sho0ting case, according to a disposition update.
The latest ruling comes three months after the California
Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction.
The case stems from his July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee
Stallion during an argument in the Hollywood Hills. Tory was found guilty in
December of 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded
unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross
negligence.
The 33-year-old Canadian rapper-singer was sentenced to 10
years in prison in August of 2022. Despite his continued claims of innocence,
Tory's attempts to overturn the verdict and secure a new trial have failed. He
is eligible for parole in August of 2029.
In a December 2025 interview with NBC News, Tory insisted
that he was wrongfully convicted.
"I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted,
but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has
been overwhelming," he stated.
When asked about a message he'd want to send to Megan now,
Tory expressed that he doesn't hate her and would prefer to speak to her in
person rather than through an interview.
"I think that I wouldn't say something directly to her;
I would like that moment to happen in person," he said. "We've both
gone through a lot. There's this connotation that, like I share this hatred for
her, but I don't. I'm genuinely past that. I'm at a place of healing in my
life. I'm at a place of taking accountability for the things that I did wrong.
And when I talk about my case, I don't want it to be taken as me coming for her
because it's not that. I'm just asking for somebody in the system to look at my
case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair."
Tory is currently incarcerated at California Men's Colony in
San Luis Obispo, Calif.
0 Comments