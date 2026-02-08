Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU laughs off MILLICENT OMANGA’s 2027 Nairobi Woman Rep bid - “Don’t say I didn’t warn you”

Saturday, February
07, 2026 – Controversial nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has poured cold
water on Millicent Omanga’s fresh bid for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat
in 2027 with a cheeky warning.
In a bold statement on Saturday, February 7th,
Nyamu laughed off Omanga’s announcement, insisting that the seat was already
hers.
“So now all of you want to run for my seat in 2027?
Kitakuramba, my sister.”
“Do not say I didn’t warn you,” she posted, sparking instant
buzz online.
Nyamu reminded her critics that just as she secured the
Nominated Senator slot in 2022, she was equally confident about clinching the
Woman Rep position next time.
Drawing inspiration from Esther Passaris’ 2017 win, she
brushed off doubters who claimed she couldn’t pull it off.
“When I remember what you told Passaris when she announced
her bid in 2017, yet she still won, I ignore your sentiments,” she declared.
Addressing chatter about her public image, Nyamu coolly
dismissed claims that her character would derail her ambitions.
Still, she welcomed competition, noting that Nairobi voters
will have the final say.
Her fiery response came just a day after Omanga revealed her
interest in the seat.
The race is already heating up, with Jubilee’s Pauline
Njoroge, UDA’s Tabitha Mutinda, activist Hanifa Adan, Senator Crystal Asige,
and outspoken digital personality Maverick Aoko also lining up for the coveted
position.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
