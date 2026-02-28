Singer PINK breaks silence on 'split' from husband CAREY HART (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Singer Pink has broken her silence on claims she has split from her husband of 20 years, Carey Hart.
People recently reported that the pair had gone their
separate ways for a second time.
However, Pink has now blasted the split speculation in a
video in which she asked for people to "talk about
the Epstein files" instead of her marriage.
In a bizarre video she posted on Instagram she
said: "On my way to a beer, I was just alerted to the fact I have split
from my husband.
"Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to
tell my children? My 14-year-old and nine-year-old are also unaware. Or do you
want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files,
do you want to talk about systemic racism, or misogyny in sports?"
"Do you want to talk about my accomplishments or only
my supposed demise? So fake news, not true. I love you all. Go with God."
She captioned the video: "Like I always say. If you
don’t hear it from me, don’t believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows
what could happen next!?!"
See the video below.
