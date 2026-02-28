Singer PINK breaks silence on 'split' from husband CAREY HART (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Singer Pink has broken her silence on claims she has split from her husband of 20 years, Carey Hart.

People recently reported that the pair had gone their separate ways for a second time.

However, Pink has now blasted the split speculation in a video in which she asked for people to "talk about the Epstein files" instead of her marriage.

In a bizarre video she posted on Instagram she said: "On my way to a beer, I was just alerted to the fact I have split from my husband.

"Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell my children? My 14-year-old and nine-year-old are also unaware. Or do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files, do you want to talk about systemic racism, or misogyny in sports?"

"Do you want to talk about my accomplishments or only my supposed demise? So fake news, not true. I love you all. Go with God."

She captioned the video: "Like I always say. If you don’t hear it from me, don’t believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!"

See the video below.