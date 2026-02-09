SHOCK as former Mwea MP, PETER NJUGUNA GITAU, is arrested by detectives for masterminding lorry theft as 2 Isuzu trucks are recovered (PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 8,
2026 - Former Mwea Member of Parliament, Peter Njuguna Gitau, is among five
suspects arrested by detectives in connection with the theft of two Isuzu
lorries in Murang’a County.
The suspects were apprehended following a meticulous
investigation into a brazen theft that occurred in Gatanga on August 16th,
2025.
The stolen vehicles, an Isuzu FVZ (registration KDQ 845T) and an Isuzu FRR (registration KDL 078W), were later
traced to Makupa in Mombasa County.
Detectives revealed that the suspects had attempted to
conceal the trucks by fitting them with counterfeit registration plates KDV 449C and KCA 505D
to evade detection.
Alongside the former legislator, the other suspects arrested
are Mark Kinyua, Erick
Chege, David Kigo, and Joseph Ndung’u Waweru, who investigators believe were key
players in the alleged theft syndicate.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Gatanga
has since taken custody of the recovered lorries and plans are underway to
return them to their rightful owners.
Meanwhile, the five suspects remain in police custody pending arraignment in court.
