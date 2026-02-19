See what this LADY was secretly recorded doing with an elderly mzungu on a Kilimani balcony apartment - The enemy is poverty (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - A video secretly recorded by a neighbor in Kilimani has surfaced online, showing a young lady and an elderly foreign man on the balcony of an apartment.

According to the individual who shared the footage, the pair appeared to be engaging in questionable behavior, seemingly unaware that they were being filmed from a nearby building.

The clip has since circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

The video also comes at a time when foreigners are facing public backlash for exploiting young Kenyan ladies, with some recording private encounters and sharing the videos online.

What were they doing?

Watch this video from Kilimani via this LINK>>> and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST