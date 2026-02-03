Popular KALENJIN singer stabs a man in the stomach after he caught him red-handed with his wife - PHOTOs of the cheating wife







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - A man is recovering at Kericho District Hospital after sustaining a serious stab wound to the stomach in a violent incident reportedly involving popular Kalenjin musician, Zona Lastborn.

According to preliminary reports, the confrontation occurred after the singer was found having “mechi” with the victim’s wife.

Witnesses say tensions quickly escalated into a heated altercation that turned violent.

During the scuffle, Zona Lastborn is alleged to have armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed the man in the stomach, leaving him with severe injuries that required urgent medical attention.

Members of the public reportedly gathered at the scene moments later, with emotions running high.

Fearing a possible mob attack, the musician is said to have fled while still holding the knife.

The injured man was rushed to Kericho District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment as doctors work to stabilize his condition.

Police have since launched investigations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.





Below is a photo of the cheating wife





The Kenyan DAILY POST