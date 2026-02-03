LADY visits her boyfriend unannounced and finds another woman cooking for him – What happens next leaves Netizens in stitches (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - A lady who paid her boyfriend a surprise visit got more than she bargained for after finding another woman comfortably cooking in his kitchen.

In the now-viral video shared online, the unexpected encounter could easily have turned into a dramatic confrontation.

However, instead of exchanging blows over the cheating partner, the two women reacted in a completely unexpected way.

Rather than arguing, they teamed up.

The visitors are seen calmly taking over the kitchen together, with one preparing stew while the other makes egg soup, turning the awkward moment into a humorous cooking session.

The light-hearted video has since sparked amusement across social media, with many netizens praising the women for handling the situation maturely and humorously instead of fighting.

Watch the video>>> below.

“I Visited My Boyfriend’s House Without Informing Him And Met Another Lady There… Then This Happened.” ~ Nigerian Lady pic.twitter.com/PQhEWcVJJ3 — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) February 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST