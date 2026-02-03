LADY visits her boyfriend unannounced and finds another woman cooking for him – What happens next leaves Netizens in stitches (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - A lady who paid her boyfriend a surprise visit got more than she bargained for after finding another woman comfortably cooking in his kitchen.
In the now-viral video shared online, the unexpected
encounter could easily have turned into a dramatic confrontation.
However, instead of exchanging blows over the cheating
partner, the two women reacted in a completely unexpected way.
Rather than arguing, they teamed up.
The visitors are seen calmly taking over the kitchen
together, with one preparing stew while the other makes egg soup, turning the
awkward moment into a humorous cooking session.
The light-hearted video has since sparked amusement across
social media, with many netizens praising the women for handling the situation
maturely and humorously instead of fighting.
“I Visited My Boyfriend’s House Without Informing Him And Met Another Lady There… Then This Happened.” ~ Nigerian Lady pic.twitter.com/PQhEWcVJJ3— Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) February 3, 2026
