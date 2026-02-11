PHOTOs of Governor SUSAN KIHIKA’s Encore Hotel and Resort in Nakuru with over 200 luxury rooms - GACHAGUA is always right







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Photos have emerged showing the sprawling Encore Hotel and Resort, a multi-million hospitality project linked to Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika that is fast rising as a new landmark in the city.

The upscale facility features 205 elegantly designed rooms, including deluxe and executive suites, as well as an exclusive Presidential Suite, positioning the hotel to attract high-end corporate clients and premium leisure travellers.

The property is also purpose-built for conferences and events, boasting 23 modern meeting rooms, a grand ballroom, and a sprawling 3,500-square-metre landscaped events garden, setting the stage for large-scale functions and destination events in Nakuru.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has in the past accused Governor Kihika of squandering County funds to develop the hotel.

See photos of the soon-to-be launched hotel.