PHOTOs and VIDEO of singer AVRIL at Al Capone spark social media buzz - The wall is merciless







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Singer Avril has once again captured public attention after photos and a video of her performing at the popular Al Capone Lounge surfaced online, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Once regarded as one of Kenya’s hottest female singers, Avril’s appearance during the performance has attracted attention, with fans noting that she appears to have gained weight and that her signature curves are less prominent.

The singer’s music career has waned in recent years, particularly following personal challenges, including becoming a single mother after her relationship with local video director, J Blessings, ended.

See photos and video>>> below

AVRIL at Al Capone....... pic.twitter.com/qGiQX2TRiS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST