Pastor KANYARI breaks silence on MARION NAIPEI’s leaked controversial videos days after she joined his church - “I have watched the videos but I don’t judge”







Sunday, February 01, 2026 - Outspoken Kenyan preacher, Victor Kanyari, has broken his silence following the circulation of Marion Naipei’s controversial videos.

Speaking during a Sunday service at his Salvation and Healing Ministry on February 1st, 2026, Kanyari urged the public not to judge her and vowed to remain by her side despite mounting criticism.

Kanyari revealed that he has received threatening calls from individuals demanding that he distances himself from Naipei.

“Kuna watu walinipigia simu wakawa wananithreaten sana, wakitaka niwachilie my sister Marion Naipei.”

“Nikasema ata kama nikuisha nitaisha na yeye, tutabaki na yeye,” he declared.

Kanyari emphasized that he does not judge people based on their past, noting that Naipei is a mother and deserves compassion.

He condemned the trolling she has endured, stressing that the leaked clips were recorded three years ago and do not reflect her current life.

“Sasa kwa nini ujudge Naipei? You are not supposed to judge her na past yake,” he said.

In a bold admission, Kanyari acknowledged watching the leaked videos but insisted they should not define her.

“Marion, video zako niliziona zote in detail, lakini ilikuwa three years ago. Today haufanyi hivyo tena,” he added.

He vowed to stand with Naipei “forever,” even when the world turns against her.

He further encouraged her to pursue business ventures, pledging financial backing.

“Tafuta biashara yenye unataka nitalipa any business,” he assured.

