NJERI THORNE’’s confession about city lawyer NELSON HAVI stuns Kenyans - “HAVI is very generous, he once gave me Ksh 1.8 million in cash” (LOOK)







Friday, February 06, 2026 - Controversial communications consultant, Njeri Thorne, has once again set tongues wagging after making a sensational revelation about city lawyer and Westlands MP aspirant, Nelson Havi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Njeri stunned her followers by claiming that Havi once gifted her a staggering Ksh 1.8 million in cash.

“Havi is generous. Very generous. One time he asked me why I never ask him for anything… I said I didn’t really need anything.”

“Akatoa bahasha with 2 million cash. Gave me 1.8…” she wrote, sparking heated debate online.





The two were once cordial associates and even business partners, but their relationship soured, leading Njeri to publicly air Havi’s alleged misconduct.

In previous posts, she accused the vocal lawyer of defrauding clients and exploiting women.

She further alleged that Havi keeps six women in servants’ quarters at his Kileleshwa residence, where he engages in secret rendezvous.

Njeri went as far as alleging that one of the women, identified as Diana from Rwanda, was infected and later forced to return to her country.





