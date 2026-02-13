“Mumias East MP PETER SALASYA warns BABU OWINO over political ties with embattled ODM SG EDWIN SIFUNA - ‘Exercise vigilance’







Friday, February 13, 2026 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has stirred fresh debate in Kenya’s political circles after cautioning his Embakasi East counterpart, Babu Owino, about his engagements with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

In a post on his X account on Friday, February 13th, 2026, Salasya urged Babu to tread carefully.

“To the likes of Babu Owino, if your allegiance is genuinely to the people, exercise political vigilance when engaging with Edwin Sifuna,” he wrote.

The remarks come at a time of heightened divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), with both Babu and Sifuna expected to share a stage at a Kitengela rally on Sunday, February 15th, 2026.

Salasya has been vocal about the ongoing clashes, alleging that ODM is being manipulated by State House to distract Kenyans from pressing national issues.

“ODM is united but being used by State House to confuse Kenyans as they continue to steal,” he claimed.

The vocal legislator went further, linking the embattled ODM Secretary General to the alleged plot, while insisting that the truth will soon be revealed.

“ODM is the problem of Kenyans. The day ODM will die completely is the day Kenyans will get freedom,” he added.

In another fiery post, Salasya cautioned Kenyans against trusting ODM politics and directly appealed to President Ruto to dismantle the party.

“Trust ODM politics at your own peril…wacha ODM ikufe. Ruto, maliza ODM completely na uizike kabisa,” he wrote, urging the President to finish what he started and pave way for “truthful leaders” in 2027.

