“Mumias East MP PETER SALASYA warns BABU OWINO over political ties with embattled ODM SG EDWIN SIFUNA - ‘Exercise vigilance’

2026 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has stirred fresh debate in Kenya’s
political circles after cautioning his Embakasi East counterpart, Babu Owino,
about his engagements with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.
In a post on his X account on Friday, February 13th,
2026, Salasya urged Babu to tread carefully.
“To the likes of Babu Owino, if your allegiance is genuinely to the
people, exercise political vigilance when engaging with Edwin Sifuna,”
he wrote.
The remarks come at a time of heightened divisions within
the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), with both Babu and Sifuna expected to
share a stage at a Kitengela rally on Sunday, February 15th, 2026.
Salasya has been vocal about the ongoing clashes, alleging
that ODM is being manipulated by State House to distract Kenyans from pressing
national issues.
“ODM is united but being used by State House to confuse Kenyans as
they continue to steal,” he claimed.
The vocal legislator went further, linking the embattled ODM
Secretary General to the alleged plot, while insisting that the truth will soon
be revealed.
“ODM is the problem of Kenyans. The day ODM will die completely is
the day Kenyans will get freedom,” he added.
In another fiery post, Salasya cautioned Kenyans against
trusting ODM politics and directly appealed to President Ruto to dismantle the
party.
“Trust ODM politics at your own peril…wacha ODM ikufe. Ruto, maliza
ODM completely na uizike kabisa,” he wrote, urging the President to
finish what he started and pave way for “truthful leaders” in 2027.
