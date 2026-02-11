Mountain Warrior Vs Pride of Sugoi - Fireworks as creative Kenyan puts RUTO and GACHAGUA in a boxing ring (Watch the Viral VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Kenyan netizens have once again turned politics into pure entertainment.

In a parody clip that’s lighting up social media, President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are reimagined as heavyweight boxers squaring off in “The Pride of Sugoi vs. The Mountain Warrior” showdown.

Set inside a buzzing Talanta Stadium, the mock fight unfolds with dramatic entrances, roaring crowds, and even a glamorous ring girl, Millicent Omanga, announcing Round One.

Just as the punches start flying, the video cuts off with a cheeky “To Be Continued…” - leaving viewers hooked and begging for more.

This viral>>> creation cleverly mirrors the real-life political tensions between Ruto and Gachagua ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kenyans are ungovernable 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mS20ip7CSR — Ole sankei SKS (@stanley_kamakei) February 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST