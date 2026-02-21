Meru mama mboga who went viral after her private videos were leaked online gifted a beautiful bungalow by a well-wisher (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Meru mama mboga, Purity Kendi, who went viral last year after her private videos were leaked online, is now celebrating a remarkable turnaround in her life.

A popular real estate company has fulfilled its promise to build her a modern bungalow, officially unveiled on Saturday, February 21st, 2026.

The house, which had been under construction for more than two months, was handed over during a lively house-warming ceremony attended by Purity, staff from the company, and members of the public who had followed her story.

In a video shared online, Purity appeared emotional as she received the keys, expressing gratitude for the support she has received.

“First and foremost, I thank God because He is the one who brought me from Meru and brought me here to Nairobi, and I thank Him so much,” she said.





Purity explained that the well-wisher first gifted her a plot of land before eventually building the house.

She added that becoming a homeowner was something many doubted would happen, but she is now proud to prove them wrong.

“I also thank the well-wisher for what he has done for me. After my videos went viral, he gave me a plot of land and later built a house for me.”

“Today, I have received the house, and now I am a homeowner,” she said.

She praised the environment where the house is located, describing it as neat and well-developed.

“People thought I would not receive the house gift, but now it has come to pass. The place where the house is built is very neat and well developed,” she added.

Recalling the encouragement she received, Purity said: “I remember the well-wisher told me he would help me after my videos went viral.

“He asked me not to cry, and that is why I am so happy.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST