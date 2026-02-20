Media Personality JANET MBUGUA weighs in on the viral Russian tourist’s scandal with Kenyan women - “Outrage after the Fact Is Not Enough”







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Kenyan media personality, Janet Mbugua, has broken her silence on the viral scandal involving a Russian tourist who secretly filmed and leaked intimate encounters with African women.

In a candid statement shared on her social platforms on Friday, February 20th, 2026, Mbugua condemned the act as a blatant violation of consent and challenged society’s tendency to blame victims instead of perpetrators.

She reminded her audience that outrage often comes too late, after harm has already spread.

“A perpetrator recorded and shared images of Kenyan women without their consent, and we watched it unfold in real time.”

“We opened, shared and talked about them. Then we blamed the women… And only after all that, we got angry.”

“But by then, the harm had already travelled,” she wrote.

Mbugua emphasized that outrage alone is not enough, calling out a system that interrogates victims before holding perpetrators accountable.

She drew parallels with cases of gender-based violence, including those involving minors, where justice was delayed or distorted by wealth and influence.

“Different stories. Same system. A system that questions victims before it questions perpetrators.”

“That protects power before it protects people.”

“Harm is immediate. Justice feels negotiated. We MUST start demanding more, loudly and consistently, from systems that keep failing people.”

She warned that silence and inaction make society complicit.

“Because if we don’t interrupt it, then honestly… we are part of what keeps it going.”

“Until then, we’re enabling a sick system, and too many lives are being torn apart.”

