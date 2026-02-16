Media Personality CAROLINE MUTOKO sends a bold message to Gen Zs after SIFUNA’s massive rally in Kitengela - “It’s Just Noise and a Good Time”







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan media personality, Caroline Mutoko, has weighed in on Kenya’s shifting political scene following Sunday’s massive Kitengela rally that drew thousands in support of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Linda Mwanchi Movement.

In a bold statement shared on her Facebook page on Monday, February 16th, 2026, Mutoko cautioned Gen Zs that their hype and loyalty to Sifuna will mean little if they fail to register as voters.

She stressed that true impact lies not in trending hashtags or electrifying rallies, but in showing up at the ballot box.

“The turnout, the hype and the support of ‘Sifunafied’ are great, but unless you register as a voter and vote, it’s just noise and a good time,” she wrote.

Sifuna, alongside Babu Owino and James Orengo, shook the political landscape with the Kitengela rally on February 15th, 2026.

The event, largely organized by Gen Zs, was vibrant and youthful, drawing a “sea of humanity” compared to the parallel Tononoka rally in Mombasa, which struggled to attract crowds.

Suba South MP, Caroli Omondi, praised the youth-led mobilization, expressing confidence that Gen Zs could marshal up to 16 million votes to tilt the scales in the 2027 elections.

“Kitengela was a Gen Z rally. They organised it themselves; we were just guests,” he remarked.

