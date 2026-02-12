MARION NAIPEI now anointing worshippers at KANYARI’s church weeks after her viral club video scandal







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Marion Naipei has resurfaced in the public eye with a different image, barely a month after her name trended online following the leak of an embarrassing club video.

In a new video circulating on social media, Naipei is seen anointing members of the congregation at controversial preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari’s church.

The footage shows Marion applying anointing oil to the church members during a mid-week service, a stark contrast to the party lifestyle depicted in the clip that sparked widespread online debate weeks ago.

The earlier video, leaked by US-based medic, James Opande, drew heavy criticism and put her private life under intense public scrutiny.

After the scandal, Marion “gave her life to Christ” and has been regularly attending services at Kanyari’s ministry.

She is also said to have joined the church’s leadership team.

However, her new path has triggered mixed reactions online.

While some Kenyans have praised her for what they describe as repentance and a fresh start, others remain skeptical.

Critics have questioned the speed of her transformation and accused Pastor Kanyari, who has previously faced controversy over his ministry, of using her presence to attract attention and boost publicity.

Despite the divided opinions, Naipei appears unfazed, continuing to participate actively in church functions.

Watch the video>>> below

Marion Naipei anointing church members pic.twitter.com/7HRYZKs4kI — Thee Clubbing Hub (@theeclubbinghub) February 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST