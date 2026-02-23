Man cries out after being drugged and robbed by a “Mama Fua” LADY, Parades her PHOTO online







Monday, February 23, 2026 - A man has taken to social media claiming that he was drugged and robbed by a lady he had invited to his house in Dandora for laundry services.

According to the man, he had hired the lady to do household chores.

Beyond the cleaning services, she was also expected to attend to his “manly needs.”

The victim claimed that after spending time together, he began feeling dizzy and eventually lost consciousness, only to wake up hours later and discover that several of his belongings were missing.

He alleged that the woman made away with his laptop, television set, and radio before disappearing.

The aggrieved man went ahead and shared the woman’s photo on social media, describing her as a notorious thief and warning other men to be cautious.

Check out his post.

