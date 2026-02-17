MAINA KAGENI questions why Kenyan women prefer Wazungu and Nigerian men after viral Russian tourist’s scandal – “Where Did Kenyan Men Go Wrong”







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Veteran media personality, Maina Kageni, has sparked debate after suggesting that Kenyan women seem to rank local men lower than their West African and white counterparts.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, Kageni wondered aloud why Kenyan men are being overlooked.

“Surely …Kenyan ladies, why do you rank Kenyan men so low? Yaani, Kenyan ladies prefer West Africans and White men?”

“Where did Kenyan men go wrong …or is it because of money? …perception?” he posted.

His remarks come against the backdrop of a controversy involving a Russian national identified as Yaytseslav, whose actions have triggered outrage and Government intervention.

Viral clips showed the man approaching Kenyan women in public and luring them to his apartment where he secretly recorded their encounters without their consent and shared the videos online.

Authorities and human rights advocates condemned the behaviour as a violation of privacy and dignity.

The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services has since launched investigations to trace the man and hold him accountable under Kenyan law.

Online, many criticised Yaytseslav for exploiting women but others, however, turned their attention to the women in the videos, accusing them of being too quick to trust a foreigner simply because he was white.

Some went as far as labelling Kenyan women “easy” and “desperate.”

Meanwhile, the Government has warned the public against sharing or circulating the footage, noting that doing so could harm victims further and attract legal consequences.

