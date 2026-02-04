Luxury Mercedes GLE350d Coupe stolen from Westlands dealership recovered after dramatic high-speed chase near the Kenya–Tanzania Border (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February
4, 2026 - A luxury Mercedes-Benz
GLE350d Coupe stolen from a high-end car dealership in
Westlands has been dramatically recovered following a high-speed police chase
that ended near the Kenya-Tanzania border.
The sleek SUV, which had just been imported into the
country, was stolen on Saturday,
January 31st, leading to an urgent manhunt by
detectives.
According to police reports, officers tracked the vehicle to
Imbirikani in Kajiado
County, a remote area notorious for cross-border smuggling and escape routes
used by criminal syndicates.
What followed was a tense pursuit as the suspects attempted
to flee, triggering a high-speed chase across the dusty terrain before police
finally cornered and recovered the car.
By the time it was intercepted, the luxury machine had
already been fitted with
new number plates, raising suspicions that the theft may have
been carefully planned.
Authorities noted that the vehicle was initially unregistered,
having only recently arrived in the country, a factor that may have made it
easier for thieves to alter its identity and attempt to sneak it across the
border.
Detectives are now investigating whether the incident was an isolated theft or part of a larger, well-organized criminal network targeting high-end vehicles for smuggling out of the country.
