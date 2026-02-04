Luxury Mercedes GLE350d Coupe stolen from Westlands dealership recovered after dramatic high-speed chase near the Kenya–Tanzania Border (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A luxury Mercedes-Benz GLE350d Coupe stolen from a high-end car dealership in Westlands has been dramatically recovered following a high-speed police chase that ended near the Kenya-Tanzania border.

The sleek SUV, which had just been imported into the country, was stolen on Saturday, January 31st, leading to an urgent manhunt by detectives.

According to police reports, officers tracked the vehicle to Imbirikani in Kajiado County, a remote area notorious for cross-border smuggling and escape routes used by criminal syndicates.

What followed was a tense pursuit as the suspects attempted to flee, triggering a high-speed chase across the dusty terrain before police finally cornered and recovered the car.

By the time it was intercepted, the luxury machine had already been fitted with new number plates, raising suspicions that the theft may have been carefully planned.

Authorities noted that the vehicle was initially unregistered, having only recently arrived in the country, a factor that may have made it easier for thieves to alter its identity and attempt to sneak it across the border.

Detectives are now investigating whether the incident was an isolated theft or part of a larger, well-organized criminal network targeting high-end vehicles for smuggling out of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST