LADY breaks down in tears after boyfriend dumps her via WhatsApp - Heartbreaking messages surface (VIDEO)

Friday, February 6, 2026 - A young woman was left devastated after her boyfriend ended their relationship through a WhatsApp message.
In a video circulating online, the heartbroken lady is seen
crying uncontrollably as her male friends attempt to comfort and calm her down.
According to the messages shared, the boyfriend, saved in
her phone as “Mr Sugarcane”, informed her that their relationship was over.
The unexpected breakup appeared to overwhelm her, leaving
her in tears and struggling to accept the situation.
The clip captures the raw emotions of the moment as she
breaks down while those around her try to console her.
Watch the video>>> below
Love is so painful 😂 pic.twitter.com/t165ojQcSS— The chelsea lad🇺🇬 (@iam_igumira) February 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments