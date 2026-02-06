LADY breaks down in tears after boyfriend dumps her via WhatsApp - Heartbreaking messages surface (VIDEO)







Friday, February 6, 2026 - A young woman was left devastated after her boyfriend ended their relationship through a WhatsApp message.

In a video circulating online, the heartbroken lady is seen crying uncontrollably as her male friends attempt to comfort and calm her down.

According to the messages shared, the boyfriend, saved in her phone as “Mr Sugarcane”, informed her that their relationship was over.

The unexpected breakup appeared to overwhelm her, leaving her in tears and struggling to accept the situation.

The clip captures the raw emotions of the moment as she breaks down while those around her try to console her.

Love is so painful 😂 pic.twitter.com/t165ojQcSS — The chelsea lad🇺🇬 (@iam_igumira) February 6, 2026

