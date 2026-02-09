KISII woman’s hilarious preaching in Nairobi matatu leaves passengers in stitches - “Musa alioa Mkisii” (VIDEO)

Monday, February 09, 2026 - A viral video of a Kisii woman preaching inside a Nairobi matatu has left netizens in stitches.
It’s not unusual to encounter preachers in matatus along
certain city routes, but this particular woman stood out thanks to her witty
delivery and unmistakable Kisii accent.
She began by catching passengers’ attention with humorous
remarks before diving into a Bible verse, blending faith with comedy in a way
that few could ignore.
At first, some commuters tried to brush her off, but her
sharp one‑liners and playful tone quickly won them over.
From the reactions captured in the clip, it was clear she
had mastered her craft - turning what might have been an ordinary ride into an
unforgettable experience.
This style of preaching has become common in Nairobi’s
public transport, where evangelists mix gospel messages with humor to connect
with passengers.
Often, after delivering their sermon, they request offerings
before alighting, a practice that has become part of the matatu culture.
This is yet another reminder of how everyday Nairobi life is
filled with unexpected moments.
Watch the video>>> below.
Aren't we? This bus pastors tho!— Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) February 8, 2026
Ati Musa in the bible married a kisii Lady...
🤣😂🤣😂
Hata Kama nikutafuta UNGA! HUYU NI COMEDIAN pic.twitter.com/BvBB8BpB1y
