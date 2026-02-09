KISII woman’s hilarious preaching in Nairobi matatu leaves passengers in stitches - “Musa alioa Mkisii” (VIDEO)







Monday, February 09, 2026 - A viral video of a Kisii woman preaching inside a Nairobi matatu has left netizens in stitches.

It’s not unusual to encounter preachers in matatus along certain city routes, but this particular woman stood out thanks to her witty delivery and unmistakable Kisii accent.

She began by catching passengers’ attention with humorous remarks before diving into a Bible verse, blending faith with comedy in a way that few could ignore.

At first, some commuters tried to brush her off, but her sharp one‑liners and playful tone quickly won them over.

From the reactions captured in the clip, it was clear she had mastered her craft - turning what might have been an ordinary ride into an unforgettable experience.

This style of preaching has become common in Nairobi’s public transport, where evangelists mix gospel messages with humor to connect with passengers.

Often, after delivering their sermon, they request offerings before alighting, a practice that has become part of the matatu culture.

This is yet another reminder of how everyday Nairobi life is filled with unexpected moments.

