Kenyan singer, BLINKY BILL, over the moon after hanging out with Hollywood icon, SAMUEL L. JACKSON - "I played music for the goat and his fam " (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 02, 2026 - Kenyan singer, Blinky Bill, has expressed his delight after hanging out with Hollywood legend, Samuel L. Jackson.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning artist shared photos standing proudly beside the legendary actor.

In his caption, Blinky Bill wrote: “Got to hang and play music for the goat and his fam. Honored.”

The snapshot quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments, with fans and fellow creatives flooding his timeline with congratulations.

Many described the encounter as a powerful symbol of African talent crossing global borders.

