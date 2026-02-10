KCA University Lecturer ZIPPY OKOTH buys a luxurious Land Rover Discovery, months after breaking up with her BEN 10 WEBSTON KIMANI - Hii gari itakunywa BEN 10s (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - KCA University lecturer, Zippy Okoth, has turned heads after unveiling her new luxury ride, a Land Rover Discovery, just months after parting ways with her ex-boyfriend, Ben 10 Webston Kimani.

Zippy, 43, rose to public attention through her widely-discussed relationship with the 30-year-old Webston, whose age gap and public displays of affection often trended on social media.

The couple broke up a few months ago, with Zippy citing a lack of commitment from Webston, including his failure to visit her parents.

See photos of her new posh ride.

