KCA University Lecturer ZIPPY OKOTH buys a luxurious Land Rover Discovery, months after breaking up with her BEN 10 WEBSTON KIMANI - Hii gari itakunywa BEN 10s (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - KCA University lecturer, Zippy Okoth, has turned heads after unveiling her new luxury ride, a Land Rover Discovery, just months after parting ways with her ex-boyfriend, Ben 10 Webston Kimani.
Zippy, 43, rose to public attention through her
widely-discussed relationship with the 30-year-old Webston, whose age gap and
public displays of affection often trended on social media.
The couple broke up a few months ago, with Zippy citing a
lack of commitment from Webston, including his failure to visit her parents.
See photos of her new posh ride.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments