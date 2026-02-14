I will make sure he is fired - Woman exposes her abusive husband, a G4S staff member, after he beat her in front of his mother and househelp (VIDEOs)







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Brian Otieno, a staff member at G4S, is in trouble after his wife publicly accused him of physical abuse.

The woman took to TikTok to share a video confronting Brian after he allegedly assaulted her in the presence of his mother and househelp.

Following the incident, she fled their matrimonial home, reported the matter to the police, and sought refuge at her uncle’s residence.

In the video, she vows to ensure that her husband faces consequences for his actions.

“This man is an animal. I have no respect for him. Let G4S know the type of man he is,” she lamented, adding that she would do everything to get him fired.

Watch the videos.

@marion_phyl HIS NAME IS BRIAN ANDREA OTHIENO HE IS A VIOLENT MAN! G4S FINANCE DEPARTMENT ♬ original sound - Marion Phyl |BEAUTY CREATOR

@marion_phyl PLEASE REPOST AND SHARE MY PREVIOUS VIDEO ALSO THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE🫶🏽🫶🏽❤️ ♬ original sound - Marion Phyl |BEAUTY CREATOR

The Kenyan DAILY POST