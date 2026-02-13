‘I will be in parliament in 2027’ - Comedian MC JESSY declares 2027 political bid and vows to work closely with President RUTO







Friday, February 13, 2026 - Veteran comedian and media personality, Jasper Muthomi, popularly known as MC Jessy, has revealed his bold plans to contest for a parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during an interview on Friday, February 13th, 2026, Jessy emphasized that his passion for the creative industry is driving his political ambitions.

“I will be in parliament in 2027. I am passionate about the creative industry,” he declared, noting that his main agenda will be to push for the long-delayed Creative Economy Bill.

Jessy expressed frustration that the bill has been stuck in Parliament for four years without being passed into law.

As one of the founders of the Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya, he questioned whether creatives were truly involved in shaping the legislation.

“Why is it still sitting in parliament? I am not seeing anybody concerned about the Creative Economy Bill,” he lamented.

He added that if he were already in Parliament, the bill would not be gathering dust.

“What if I were in parliament? Could it be sitting there?” he asked rhetorically.

Beyond legislation, Jessy promised to fight for better pay for content creators, warning that the flashy lifestyles often showcased online are not always real.

“Sometimes, they are paid to do that. Instead, they should be able to live real life,” he explained, adding that many Kenyan creatives are financially struggling compared to their peers abroad.

Jessy also highlighted the importance of working closely with the President to push creative-friendly policies.

“When you are inside parliament and close to the president, he will listen to you if you are passionate about an issue in his manifesto,” he said.

This is not Jessy’s first political attempt.

In 2022, he had declared his bid for the South Imenti parliamentary seat but lost out during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

At the time, Jessy accused the party of short-changing him after being asked to step aside in favor of another candidate.

