“I have a car. I can wear anything I want” - Well-endowed LADY brags and flaunts her curves in a skimpy outfit (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 12, 20226 - A confident young woman has set social media abuzz after boldly declaring that owning a car gives her the liberty to dress however she pleases.

In a viral video, the curvy lady is seen posing next to her car in a daring, barely-there dress.

As someone off-camera remarks that her outfit is “too short,” she quickly fires back:

“Don’t worry about people like me that wear short clothes, I have a car. I can wear anything I want.”

She then cheekily dances beside the vehicle, flaunting her moves before slipping into the driver’s seat.

The clip has since ignited heated debate online, with netizens split over her unapologetic confidence.

Watch the video>>> below.

I have a car and I can....... pic.twitter.com/HWnGBddozJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST