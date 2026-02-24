“I am hosting”- Githurai LADY openly sells her “KASUSU’’ on Facebook, days after massage LADY MONICAH NYAMBURA was lured by a client and killed – Haogopi







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Just days after the tragic killing of massage therapist Monicah Nyambura, a lady from Githurai has openly advertised her ‘services’ on Facebook.

In a bold post shared on the platform, the woman shared her phone number and invited interested clients to contact her for paid “mechi.”

However, she specified that she was only hosting during the daytime.

Her post has sparked sharp reactions from Kenyans online, particularly as the country is still reeling from the brutal murder of Monicah Nyambura, who was lured by a client before being killed in her own house.

Many social media users expressed concern over the apparent risks involved, warning that openly advertising such services could expose individuals to dangerous situations.

Despite the backlash and safety concerns raised in the comments section, the Githurai woman appeared unfazed, continuing to publicly engage potential clients.

Check out her post.

