“I am hosting”- Githurai LADY openly sells her “KASUSU’’ on Facebook, days after massage LADY MONICAH NYAMBURA was lured by a client and killed – Haogopi

Tuesday, February 24,
2026 - Just days after the tragic killing of massage therapist Monicah
Nyambura, a lady from Githurai has openly advertised her ‘services’ on
Facebook.
In a bold post shared on the platform, the woman shared her
phone number and invited interested clients to contact her for paid “mechi.”
However, she specified that she was only hosting during the
daytime.
Her post has sparked sharp reactions from Kenyans online,
particularly as the country is still reeling from the brutal murder of Monicah
Nyambura, who was lured by a client before being killed in her own house.
Many social media users expressed concern over the apparent
risks involved, warning that openly advertising such services could expose
individuals to dangerous situations.
Despite the backlash and safety concerns raised in the
comments section, the Githurai woman appeared unfazed, continuing to publicly
engage potential clients.
Check out her post.
