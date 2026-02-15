How an accountant masterminded a fraudulent scheme that saw a local sacco lose over Ksh 16 million as detectives arrest him (PHOTOs)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - An accountant has been apprehended for masterminding a fraudulent scheme that led to a sacco to lose over Sh16 million, thanks to meticulous investigations by detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit (BFIU).

The suspect, Amos Fikiri Ruwa, a former accountant of the Sacco, allegedly authorised cheque transactions using members' accounts, collaborating with external accomplices to perpetrate the scheme.

As a result of these fraudulent activities, the Sacco lost Sh6,852,166 initially, followed by additional fraudulent transactions amounting to Sh9,161,000, culminating in a total loss of Sh16,013,166.

Investigators discovered that Ruwa conspired with Mohamed Abdulrahman, a businessman and director of a construction company whose fraudulent cheques were cashed, diverting the Sacco’s funds into various unsuspecting members' accounts.

A total of 58 cheques were fraudulently issued, cleared, and deposited into accounts belonging to Abdulrahman and other unsuspecting members.

Forensic analysis revealed that forged withdrawal slips were linked to Ruwa, enabling him to siphon off portions of the funds. These cheques were never recorded in the cheque ledger, indicating a deliberate attempt to conceal the fraudulent activities.

On January 17th, 2026, the first suspect, Mohamed Abdulrahman, was arrested and subsequently presented before court.

Yesterday, February 14th, 2026, Amos Fikiri Ruwa was also arrested and is in custody undergoing processing, pending his arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), through its Banking Fraud Investigation Unit, remains resolute in its commitment to combating fraud within financial institutions through comprehensive intelligence-led investigations to ensure that all individuals involved in such deceptive acts are held fully accountable for their actions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST