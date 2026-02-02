Gospel singer MERCY MASIKA opens up on her struggles in marriage - “I couldn’t understand how a man would sit down and wait for me to cook for him”







Monday, February 02, 2026 - Celebrated Kenyan gospel singer, Mercy Masika, has revealed that her first year of marriage was far more challenging than she ever imagined.

The Shule Yako hitmaker, who met her husband Pastor David Muguro in 2007 just a week after fasting and praying for a life partner, admitted that adjusting to married life was a shock.

The two met at a wedding where she was performing, and within a year, they were married.

In a candid interview alongside her husband, Masika confessed that her early expectations of marriage quickly clashed with reality.

“At first, when I got married, I think that what my parents taught me evaporated. I was independent; nobody tells me what to do.”

“I was shocked when we got married that you would sit down and wait for me to cook for you. That was shocking.”

“I was more depressed in the first and second months. I was thinking what a shock,” she shared.

Despite the rocky start, Masika credits her husband as a strong support system and manager, and she marvels at how far they have come together.

She explained that guidance from Pastor Kathy Kiuna helped reshape her perspective, teaching her the godly and balanced way to approach marriage.

Surrounded by mentors and a faith-driven community, Masika says she learned to embrace marriage with patience, humility and love.

Today, she celebrates her marriage as a testimony of resilience and faith - proof that even difficult beginnings can blossom into lasting companionship.

