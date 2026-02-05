From exotic vacations to high-end shopping sprees - Flashy Nyali TikTok couple arrested over drug trade and human trafficking lived fast life funded by crime (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - A young Nyali couple who built a flashy reputation on TikTok is now behind bars after detectives arrested them over drug trafficking and human smuggling.

Amir Laft and his wife, Ruhman Abubakar, were apprehended following a raid by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit at their residence in Nyali, Mombasa County.

During the operation, detectives reportedly recovered 250 grammes of heroin, believed to have been packaged and ready for distribution.





However, the narcotics discovery was only the beginning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple could be linked to a wider criminal network involved in both drug trafficking and human trafficking, with operations spanning Mombasa, Malindi and Nairobi.





Ironically, the two had built a strong presence on TikTok, where they regularly showcased a lifestyle that many young people admired.

Their posts featured exotic vacations, shopping sprees in high-end malls, and expensive dates, painting the picture of a young couple living large and enjoying life to the fullest.

To their followers, they appeared to be “living the dream.”

But authorities now believe the flashy lifestyle may have been bankrolled by proceeds from illegal activities, including narcotics sales and the trafficking of vulnerable individuals.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned as investigations continue.

Below is a video>>> showing how the couple lived a glamorous lifestyle.

AMIR LAFT and his wife, RUHMAN ABUBAKAR pic.twitter.com/MMVSiXPGuh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST