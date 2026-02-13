From baddies to married women - A series of videos showing the Russian tourist hitting on random Kenyan women and luring them to his Airbnb! Wanawake wa Kenya ni rahisi



Friday, February 13, 2026 - A controversial Russian tourist has been sharing a series of videos showing him hitting on random Kenyan women and convincing them to meet him at his Airbnb.

The clips, which have gone viral on social media, show the foreigner interacting with a wide range of women, from young, single women to married women, striking up conversations, exchanging contacts and arranging private meetups.

In each video, the tourist is seen charming the women with compliments and casual talk, often filming the interactions without hesitation.

Some of the encounters escalate to private meetings at his Airbnb.

Many Kenyans have expressed shock at how easily the women agreed to follow a stranger.

The tourist’s activities are not limited to Kenya; he has carried out similar encounters in Nigeria and Ghana.

