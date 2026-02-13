From baddies to married women - A series of videos showing the Russian tourist hitting on random Kenyan women and luring them to his Airbnb! Wanawake wa Kenya ni rahisi







Friday, February 13, 2026 - A controversial Russian tourist has been sharing a series of videos showing him hitting on random Kenyan women and convincing them to meet him at his Airbnb.

The clips, which have gone viral on social media, show the foreigner interacting with a wide range of women, from young, single women to married women, striking up conversations, exchanging contacts and arranging private meetups.

In each video, the tourist is seen charming the women with compliments and casual talk, often filming the interactions without hesitation.

Some of the encounters escalate to private meetings at his Airbnb.

Many Kenyans have expressed shock at how easily the women agreed to follow a stranger.

The tourist’s activities are not limited to Kenya; he has carried out similar encounters in Nigeria and Ghana.

A few moments later is wild 😭😭😂 https://t.co/SwE0cZo0dp pic.twitter.com/pyqkgRU3Km — Don Bull (@mainandegwa232) February 13, 2026

Unatuma bibi sokoni alafu anapatana na Russian guy ....hatari 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SwE0cZo0dp pic.twitter.com/9puVUhmNf8 — Don Bull (@mainandegwa232) February 13, 2026

i feel so sad watching this😭💔



this “russian guy” is using magic cus😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VEuWaPBvSd — Possible (@gta_903) February 12, 2026

The Russian guy was able to convince this married woman to follow him to his apartment. She was even shopping with her husband. I’m convinced the Russian guy is using voodoo or something pic.twitter.com/VpgPHZp9FS — K E Z Z 🐐 (@y3naware) February 13, 2026

This Russian guy is a globetrotter — this isn’t Ghana 🇬🇭 o, this is east Africa



This guy doesn’t do yiyimu, thick skin short young or old — I wonder what he tells them. 😳😳😳

He doesn’t part away with money and yet he gets it.



Ban him from Africa please https://t.co/HUPlwdJrim pic.twitter.com/7SfqoScwxX — WithAlvin 🇬🇭 (@withAlvin__) February 12, 2026

How is this Russian man doing this???



Ghanain women una don really embarrass us?



Can he do this to Nigerian women??pic.twitter.com/Bhx9xhJctH — Chiukwujioke_Proudly Anioma (@chiukwujioke) February 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST