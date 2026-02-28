Former US President BILL CLINTON testifies he had "no idea" of JEFFREY EPSTEIN's S£X crimes

Saturday,
February 28, 2026 - Former
US President Bill Clinton told lawmakers on Friday that he had no knowledge of
Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, and had stopped associating with the financier long
before his wrongdoing came to light.
“I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing,”
Clinton said in the opening statement of his deposition in the
Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee’s Epstein investigation, which
he shared on X on Friday. “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”
“As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not
only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was
doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his
crimes, not sweetheart deals,” he continued.
Clinton is testifying before the House Oversight Committee
after the committee subpoenaed both the former President and his wife, former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as part of the panel’s inquiry into
Epstein. Hillary Clinton appeared before the committee on Thursday.
The depositions are being conducted behind closed doors, but
videos and transcripts of the proceedings will be made public afterwards, a
committee spokesperson confirmed.
The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Republican
Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, told reporters mid-afternoon on Friday that Bill
Clinton had so far undergone about two hours of questioning from lawmakers—one
hour from Republicans on the panel, and a second hour from Democrats on the
panel, The Associated Press reported.
Comer added that Oversight Republicans would have another
hour to question the former President, after which the committee would take a
break.
Also on Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters, “I
like Bill Clinton and I don’t like seeing him deposed.”
In January, the Clintons refused to testify in the inquiry,
saying that they had already shared what little information they had about
Epstein and Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, with lawmakers.
The couple ultimately agreed to testify in the panel’s
investigation earlier this month after Republicans sought to hold them in
contempt of Congress.
Bill Clinton is among a number of high-profile people who had ties to Epstein. The former President’s name and photo appear a number of times in the so-called “Epstein files,” the documents related to the investigations into Epstein that have been released by the Justice Department.
