Dear women, your mother is your responsibility, let your sister-in-law breathe - LADY’s viral post on caring for aging parents sparks debate online (LOOK)







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - A viral post by X user HEPHZIBAH ❤️ (@HEPHZIBAHr6) has stirred intense debate on family roles and caregiving.

In her blunt message, she wrote: “Your mother is your responsibility, not your brother’s wife’s job. If your mother is sick, go and carry her to stay with you… LET YOUR SISTER-IN-LAW BREATHE!”

She argued that daughters should take charge of caring for their aging mothers, including tasks like bathing and nursing, rather than leaving the responsibility to sisters-in-law.

Turning to men, she added: “If you have sisters… let your mother go and stay with them. Stop bringing your aged parents to your house for your wife to be taking care of.”

The post has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting her sentiments while others insist caregiving should be shared equally among family members.





The Kenyan DAILY POST