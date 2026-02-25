“Dear LADIES, poverty ends with your own money, not when you get a rich man” - JIMAL ROHOSAFI tells women!







Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Businessman and outspoken social media personality, Jimal Rohosafi, has once again sparked conversation with a bold message directed at women about money and independence.

Taking to Instagram, Jimal challenged the widespread belief that a wealthy man can end a woman’s financial struggles.

“Dear ladies, poverty ends when you have your own money, not when you get a man who has money…..” he wrote, igniting heated debate.

Jimal, known for his controversial takes on relationships and finances, has never shied away from provocative statements.

His high‑profile relationships, including a widely publicized affair with socialite Amber Ray, have kept him in the spotlight, but it is his unapologetic views that continue to fuel headlines.

This latest post echoes his earlier advice to men, where he claimed that dating women who love money can actually be a motivator.

“A girlfriend must love money to motivate her boyfriend to work hard. A girl who doesn’t love money might lead you into poverty,” he once declared.





