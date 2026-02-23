Controversial city lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA confesses he had 'MECHI' with his sister-in-law and they have a teenage son







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Controversial city lawyer, Raymond Nduga, has caused a buzz after publicly revealing intimate family matters on social media.

Taking to his Facebook account, Nduga admitted to having had an affair with his sister-in-law, identified as Viola.

According to his claims, the relationship resulted in the birth of a son who is now 13 years old.

The outspoken lawyer alleged that he has been denied access to the teenager, a situation he says has caused him frustration and pushed him to speak out publicly.

Nduga is no stranger to controversy.

He has previously made headlines for airing private family disputes online and engaging in public spats with close relatives.

His personal life has often played out on social media.

Check out his post.





