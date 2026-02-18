Confidence 100%!! Bold KIKUYU LADIES flaunt their ‘murima assets’ in viral TikTok dance challenge (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - A video of two unapologetic Kikuyu ladies confidently joining a trending TikTok dance challenge has lit up social media.

In the clip, the women proudly showcase their signature “Murima” body shapes, embracing their curves with infectious energy and zero fear of judgment.

Their confidence radiates through every move, turning the dance into a celebration of self‑love and authenticity.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Netizens have applauded the duo for embodying body positivity.

“This is what confidence looks like,” one user commented, echoing the sentiment of countless others who found inspiration in the women’s fearless display.

