City lawyer and Catholic University lecturer, ESTHER MUCHIRI, speaks over claims that her marriage crumbled after ex-husband caught her having “MECHI” with a male student







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - City lawyer and Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) lecturer, Esther Muchiri, has spoken out following online claims that her marriage ended due to alleged infidelity.

Reports circulating on social media had suggested that her ex-husband, lawyer Norman Otieno, divorced her after catching her in a compromising situation with one of her male students.

However, Esther has strongly denied the allegations, dismissing them as false and malicious.

She accused her former husband and some of his associates of attempting to tarnish her reputation through what she described as a smear campaign.

According to Esther, the claims are intended to damage both her personal life and professional standing as a lecturer and advocate.

“Those who know me from CUEA will tell you the kind of person I am. I consider and treat those guys like my sons and daughters. I can never do what is written about me,” she said.

She also firmly denied allegations that she engages in inappropriate relationships with her students.

The Kenyan DAILY POST