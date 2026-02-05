CCTV captures armed thugs with an AK-47 rifle raiding a Wines and Spirits shop; netizens question if suspects are police (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing armed thugs storming a Wines and Spirits shop in a violent robbery that has left netizens questioning the identity of the suspects.

In the video, the masked individuals are seen brandishing an AK-47 rifle and crude weapons as they enter the shop.

Patrons and the attendant are ordered to lie down while the suspects take control of the counter.

“Sisi ni watu wabaya. Lala chini,” one of the assailants is heard saying.

Fearing for their lives, the patrons and the attendant complied.

The robbers then ransacked the counter, taking cash before fleeing the scene.

The footage has sparked debate online, with many questioning whether the suspects could be police officers, given the type of rifle they were carrying.

Watch the footage through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST